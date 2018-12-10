High Surf Advisory Issued for North Facing Shores

High Surf Advisory Issued for North Facing ShoresDecember 10, 2018, 6:32 AM HST (Updated December 10, 2018, 6:32 AM)
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for north facing shores of Kona, Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Puna.
The surf is forecasted to continue through Thursday morning.
Due to high surf, the following are in effect:
- Oceanfront residents and beach-goers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
- Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.
- Roads and beach closures may occur without notice.
- Stay informed by listening to the radio.