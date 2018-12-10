High Surf Advisory Issued for N & E Shores of Hawai‘i Island

High Surf Advisory Issued for N & E Shores of Hawai‘i IslandDecember 10, 2018, 6:35 AM HST (Updated December 10, 2018, 6:37 AM)
A High Surf Advisory has been issued on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at 6:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for north- and east-facing shores of Kona, Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo, and Puna.
High surf is forecasted to continue through Thursday morning.
Due to high surf, the following are in effect:
- Oceanfront residents and beach-goers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
- Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.
- Roads and beach closures may occur without notice.