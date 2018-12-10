AD
High Surf Advisory Issued for N & E Shores of Hawai‘i Island

By Big Island Now
December 10, 2018, 6:35 AM HST (Updated December 10, 2018, 6:37 AM)
A High Surf Advisory has been issued on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at 6:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for north- and east-facing shores of Kona, Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo, and Puna.

High surf is forecasted to continue through Thursday morning.

Due to high surf, the following are in effect:

  • Oceanfront residents and beach-goers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
  • Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.
  • Roads and beach closures may occur without notice.
