Hawai’i Island Telescopes Launch New Website

Maunakea Observatories has launched a new website. The image-rich site is designed to enhance the community’s connection to the collaboration of observatories atop Maunakea, offering visitors insights into the observatories’ mission, community impact, environmental stewardship, cultural heritage and valuable contributions to science as well as up-to-date access to news and career opportunities.

“As we strive to strengthen the future of Maunakea as a natural, cultural and scientific treasure, we understand how important it is to share clear and reliable information, ” said Mary Beth Laychak, outreach manager of the Canada-France-Hawai‘i Telescope. “Without the support of our community, our work would not be possible, and we invite everyone to explore our new website and share in our mission, our progress, and the value astronomy brings to the state of Hawai‘i.”

Users of the newly designed website can take a digital insider’s look at the observatories, their stories, the people behind them and the research and discoveries taking place. Information about community outreach programs including Journey Through the Universe, the Solar System Walk in Waimea, Astro Day and the statewide Maunakea Scholars Program are consolidated in one convenient location. Website visitors are also encouraged to explore Maunakea Observatories’ vision and their commitment to preserving, protecting and caring for the summit as a revered cultural landscape with a rich and storied past.

For individuals interested in joining the Maunakea Observatories ‘ohana of astronomers, engineers, educators, administrators and more, the website houses a career page featuring a portal to a wide range of job opportunities from senior scientists and remote observers to volunteer positions, postdoctoral fellowships and internships. Online users are also welcome to sign up for the Maunakea Observatories newsletter to receive updates about the latest developments and discoveries taking place.

Maunakea is home to some of the most scientifically productive telescopes in the world, producing the best astronomical observations on earth and making Hawai‘i an international leader in astronomical science. For more information or to sign up for the newsletter, visit online.