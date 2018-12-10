December 10, 2018 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued December 10 at 3:45AM HST until December 11 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 67. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with a northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Very windy, with a northeast wind 29 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Very windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 30 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Very windy, with an east wind 32 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 30 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 64. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Looking Ahead

A series of high pressure systems moving through the Central Pacific this week will bring breezy to strong trade winds across the islands through Friday. Expect showers for the next five days, mainly over windward and mountain areas with brief periods of leeward rainfall. Wind speeds will decrease by next weekend with drier weather conditions as the ridge north of the islands weakens in response to a cold front approaching the Hawaiian Islands from the northwest.

