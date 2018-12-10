December 10, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday December 17: A long-period northwest swell arriving Tuesday will peak Wednesday, bringing surf along north and west facing shores close to advisory levels. This swell will slowly fade through the end of the work week, keeping surf elevated along north and west facing shores. A new and larger north-northwest swell will likely bring advisory and possibly warning level surf to north and west facing shores late next weekend. Rough and choppy surf will persist along east facing shores for most of the week, gradually diminishing over the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNE wind swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

