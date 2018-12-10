Chocolate Festival Seeks Beneficiaries

The eighth annual Big Island Chocolate Festival invites nonprofit organizations to apply as a beneficiary of the 2019 event held on April 26 and 27, at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort. The festival annually awards nonprofits a portion of event proceeds; last year $27K was given to five educational organizations.

Though not required, it is preferred prospective beneficiaries be associated with culinary/agriculture education, local cacao and chocolate production, or food sustainability. Awards will be given ranging from $500 to $6,000 and beneficiaries are expected to provide volunteers and support event execution.

Visit online for application details; the deadline to enter is Jan. 18, 2019. Beneficiaries will be selected and notified by Feb. 4.

The Big Island Chocolate Festival (BICF) is presented by the Kona Cacao Association, Inc. (KCA). The mission and goal of KCA is to promote the cacao industry on the Big Island of Hawai‘i by presenting BICF as an educational and outreach opportunity for local cacao farmers, the hospitality industry and cacao enthusiasts.