AD
ADVERTISEMENT

No Tsunami Threat From 7.3-M Sandwich Island Quake

By Big Island Now
December 10, 2018, 4:55 PM HST (Updated December 10, 2018, 5:13 PM)
×

The USGS reported that a 7.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in the South Sandwich Islands Region on Dec. 10, 2018, at 4:27 p.m. HST.

PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS:

* MAGNITUDE 7.3
* ORIGIN TIME 0227 UTC DEC 11 2018
* COORDINATES 58.5 SOUTH 26.2 WEST
* DEPTH 176 KM / 109 MILES
* LOCATION SOUTH SANDWICH ISLANDS REGION

Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments