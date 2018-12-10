No Tsunami Threat From 7.3-M Sandwich Island Quake

The USGS reported that a 7.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in the South Sandwich Islands Region on Dec. 10, 2018, at 4:27 p.m. HST.

PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS:

* MAGNITUDE 7.3

* ORIGIN TIME 0227 UTC DEC 11 2018

* COORDINATES 58.5 SOUTH 26.2 WEST

* DEPTH 176 KM / 109 MILES

* LOCATION SOUTH SANDWICH ISLANDS REGION

Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i.