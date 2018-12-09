High Surf Warning Issued for Big Island

High Surf Warning Issued for Big IslandDecember 9, 2018, 8:08 AM HST (Updated December 9, 2018, 8:08 AM)
Hawai‘i County Civil Defense has issued a High Surf update for Sunday morning, Dec. 9, 2018, at 8 a.m.
The National Weather Service reports a High Surf Warning for the north- and east-facing shores.
A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.
Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are issued:
- Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
- Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property before nightfall.
- Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice
- This message will be updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.