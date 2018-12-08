Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures, Dec. 10–14

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures through Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 68 and 69 on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29.3 near the Volcano National Park entrance, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 12, over a 24-hour period, seven days a week, for road repairs.

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 116 and 117 in the vicinity of Keahou on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11)

HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 7 in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 28.6 near Ka‘awali‘i Gulch on Wednesday, Dec. 12, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 14 in the vicinity of Hakalau on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 9 in the vicinity of Papa‘ikou on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11.1 at Pepeekeo on Tuesday, Dec. 11, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue/Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between Kuawa Street and Makalika Street on Friday, Dec. 7, through Thursday, Dec. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work. During work hours the road crew will travel along Kanoelehua Avenue, in one lane at a time, at a speed of approximately 4 mph.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 5.5 and 6 in the vicinity of Kapa‘au on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA – Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 21 and 25 in Kapa‘au on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.