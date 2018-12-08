December 08, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday December 15: A large north-northwest swell will rapidly build tonight, peak Sunday, and gradually diminish Monday. Surf is expected to reach warning levels along north facing shores, and advisory levels along west facing shores. A long-period northwest swell on Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to bring advisory-level surf to north and west facing shores. Another north-northwest swell is possible by Friday. Surf along east facing shores will become rough over the weekend as trade winds increase, likely reaching advisory levels by Sunday or Monday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high NNW ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NNE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

