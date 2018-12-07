Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Joins In Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard joined approximately 40 World War II veterans and hundreds of service members, veterans, family members, and others at Pearl Harbor to mark the 77th anniversary of the attack that launched the United States into World War II.

“December 7, 1941 is a day that forever changed Hawaiʻi and our nation,” said Rep. Gabbard. “We saw great loss, but also witnessed unmatched valor and bravery in those who would come to be known as the greatest generation for leading by example in putting service above self.”

Following the public service at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, held annually on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day December 7, Rep. Gabbard joined Pearl Harbor survivors and officials in a floral tribute alongside the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial. The Arizona sank after two bombs hit the ship during the attack, losing 1,177 sailors and Marines, which was the greatest number of casualties from any one ship.

“As we remember those who died on that day, as well as those who answered the call of duty during World War II and beyond, their selflessness in putting service to our country and our people before all else, continues to inspire us all,” Rep. Gabbard said.May their stories and their examples live on forever in the hearts of a grateful nation.”