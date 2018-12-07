Kealakehe High School Student Arrested After Lockdown

Kealakehe High School Student Arrested After LockdownDecember 7, 2018, 3:07 PM HST (Updated December 7, 2018, 3:08 PM)
On Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at approximately 9 a.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a report of a possible weapons incident at Kealakehe High School which resulted in a school lockdown.
A check was conducted at the school, and no one was found in possession of any weapons.
Further investigation reveals the incident involved a student making a comment about bombs during a confrontation with other students.
As a result, a 15-year-old male student was arrested for Harassment.
The investigation is continuing into this incident.