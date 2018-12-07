Kealakehe High School Student Arrested After Lockdown

On Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at approximately 9 a.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a report of a possible weapons incident at Kealakehe High School which resulted in a school lockdown.

A check was conducted at the school, and no one was found in possession of any weapons.

Further investigation reveals the incident involved a student making a comment about bombs during a confrontation with other students.

As a result, a 15-year-old male student was arrested for Harassment.

The investigation is continuing into this incident.