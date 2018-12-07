Hirono Statement on Nomination of William Barr to Serve as AG

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono released the following statement on the nomination of William Barr to serve as Attorney General:

“The selection of William Barr to serve as Attorney General is another example of Donald Trump’s interest in appointing people who will be loyal and cover for him. Over the last two years, Mr. Barr has publicly called for the investigation of Hillary Clinton and criticized the Mueller investigation. He achieved his goal of getting the President’s attention and approval, leading to this nomination.

“Mr. Barr’s record presents a troubling parallel for the situation presented in the Mueller investigation. As Attorney General in the George H.W. Bush Administration, Mr. Barr recommended that President Bush pardon six people indicted by Iran-Contra Independent Counsel Lawrence Walsh, including high-ranking officials who were accused of perjury and withholding evidence. This country does not need political interference with law enforcement again today.

“The Attorney General’s job is to protect the American people, not to do the President’s bidding. We need an Attorney General who is not only qualified for the job itself, but is also independent.”