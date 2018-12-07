‘Hikianalia’ Expected to Come Home Next Week

After sailing approximately 2,300-nautical miles from San Diego to Hawaiʻi, Polynesian voyaging canoe Hikianalia and her crew are expected to arrive at the Marine Education and Training Center at Sand Island on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, depending on weather conditions. As of Friday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m., the canoe was approximately 560 nautical miles away from Oʻahu and traveling at a speed of 3.8 knots. This fourth leg will complete the Alahula Kai o Maleka Hikianalia California Voyage, which launched in August to share the culture and history of traditional Polynesian voyaging and the important values of caring for our earth and communities.

The crew of the fourth leg is being led by co-captains Kaniela Lyman-Mersereau and Jason Patterson along with lead navigator Haunani Kane, who are part of the cohort of next generation voyaging leaders who trained during the Mālama Honua Worldwide Voyage.

Hikianalia departed Honolulu on Aug. 18, 2018 and made landfall at Half Moon Bay, California on Sept. 10, 2018. While in California, the canoe made stops in San Francisco, Sausalito, Monterey, Ventura County, Redondo Beach, Catalina Island and Orange County before making a final stop in San Diego. While in San Francisco, the voyagers shared a message about the importance of ocean stewardship at the Global Climate Action Summit and other events focused on environmental and cultural preservation. Each port stop began with an arrival ceremony hosted by the indigenous and local communities of the area. The crew held public presentations, school visits and dockside canoe tours to share the history and legacy of Polynesian voyaging and the mission of the Polynesian Voyaging Society.