December 07, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a southeast wind 24 to 30 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Looking Ahead

Moderate to locally strong trade winds will continue as high pressure to the northwest of the islands moves eastward. Clouds and showers will focus across windward and mauka areas. A weak front passing north of the state will reach the islands this evening and weaken near the Big Island on Sunday, resulting in an increase in showers.

