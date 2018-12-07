December 07, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday December 14: Surf along north and west facing shores will quickly rise to warning levels along north facing shores Saturday night through Sunday as a large north swell fills in. Surf should drop below advisory levels by Monday as this source eases. A moderate northwest swell arriving on Tuesday could result in surf along north and west facing shores climbing back to advisory levels and holding through Wednesday before lowering. Surf along east facing shores will become rough over the weekend, likely reaching advisory levels due to strong trades.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

