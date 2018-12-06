New Doctor Joins North Hawai’i Community Hospital

Dr. Jenny Sullivan has joined the Primary Care Clinic at North Hawai’i Community Hospital.

Dr. Sullivan graduated from the University of Copenhagen School of Medical Sciences in Denmark and completed her family medicine residency at University of California San Francisco in Fresno, California.

Dr. Sullivan is certified in Family Medicine and moved to the Big Island from Northern California where she practiced medicine for 11 years. Dr. Sullivan practiced medicine in Kona for three years before joining the North Hawai’i Community Hospital Primary Care Clinic team.

Dr. Sullivan enjoys caring for patients of all ages, is interested in integrative medicine, and likes to focus on keeping people healthy and out of the hospital when possible.

During her free time, Dr. Sullivan enjoys hiking, swimming, and going to the beach.

Dr. Sullivan joins a team of physicians and nurse practitioners at North Hawai’i Community Hospital’s Primary Care Clinic located at 65-1267 Kawaihae Road near Long’s.

For an appointment with Dr. Sullivan or any other provider at North Hawai’i Community Hospital, call (808) 887-CARE.

About North Hawai’i Community Hospital

North Hawai’i Community Hospital, an affiliate of The Queen’s Health Systems, is a 35-bed acute-care hospital located in Kamuela on Hawai‘i Island. North Hawai’i Community Hospital opened in 1996 to care for the residents and visitors of Hawai’i Island. North Hawai’i Community Hospital offers extensive inpatient and outpatient services centered on creating a healing experience for the whole individual—mind, body and spirit.