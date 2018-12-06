HVNP Hosting Volunteer Event

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau (IHVB) have partnered to host a “Live Pono: Stewardship at the Summit” volunteer event for the Hawai‘i Island community on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Live Pono: Stewardship at the Summit includes Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s regular Stewardship at the Summit program plus the promotion of IHVB and Hawai‘i County’s Pono Pledge.

“Partnering with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park for our second Pono Pledge community service event was a natural fit,” said Ross Birch, IHVB’s executive director. “This volunteer opportunity allows the community to act on one of the messages we’re trying to promote with the Pono Pledge, which is to preserve and protect our island’s beauty for future generations.”

Launched in September, the Pono Pledge is a public information campaign aimed at educating and encouraging residents and visitors to be safe, responsible and respectful to each other and the environment while experiencing the Island of Hawai‘i. The Pono Pledge is viewable online, and highlights important topics like enjoying the island safely, respecting wildlife, observing no trespassing signs, properly preparing for weather and ocean conditions, and being mindful about protecting the island’s fragile environment.

During the event, volunteers will help remove invasive plant species at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Stewardship at the Summit founder and park ecologist David Benitez and Paul and Jane Field, regular Stewardship at the Summit volunteers, will join the group to answer questions and discuss the program’s positive impacts on the island’s endemic flora and fauna.

Volunteers will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 8:45 a.m. at the Kīlauea Visitor Center, located within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Participants must wear a long-sleeved shirt, pants and closed-toe shoes, and bring water, rain gear and a hat. Gloves, snacks and other supplies will be provided. Volunteers without a National Parks pass will be responsible for the $25 entrance fee at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, which is valid for seven days. Entrance fees are collected per car, and carpooling is encouraged. For additional information on Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s entrance fees, go online.

The event is open to residents and visitors of all ages; however, volunteers must register prior to the event, and space is limited to the first 25 volunteers who sign up. To confirm attendance, volunteers can email Micah Akau, at Micah.Akau@anthologygroup.com. Additional event information is available at www.Facebook.com/IslandofHawaii.