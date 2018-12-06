December 06, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued December 06 at 3:48AM HST until December 06 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 63. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds will weaken through tonight as high pressure to the northeast of the islands moves away. Leftover moisture from a front passing north of the state will reach the islands this weekend, with an upper level trough passing from west to east. This will increase shower activity through the weekend. A strong high pressure system building in northwest of the region will bring strong trade winds which will continue through early next week.

