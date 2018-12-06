December 06, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday December 13: Surf along north and west facing shores should briefly drop below advisory levels Saturday, then quickly rise to warning levels along north facing shores Saturday night through Sunday as a large north swell fills in. Surf should drop below advisory levels by Monday as this source eases. A moderate northwest swell arriving on Tuesday could result in surf along north and west facing shores climbing back to advisory levels and holding through Wednesday before lowering. Surf along east facing shores will become rough over the weekend, likely reaching advisory levels due to strong trades.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NW long period swell with occasional well overhead high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT