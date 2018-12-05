Rat Lungworm Support Group Meeting Set

The Rat Lungworm (RLW) Support Group will have a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at the Kea‘au Community Center from 4 to 6 p.m.

They will have a new and improved format to the meetings thanks to the valuable input of survivors.

At the last meeting, support group members agreed to allow live streaming so survivors living elsewhere in the state, mainland and abroad have an opportunity to participate. Log-in information to stream the meeting is forthcoming.

Agenda:

Introductions

Documentary: “Beyond the Fear” (32 minutes)

Case Study Discussion: “A specialized exercise programme for a patient suffering from eosinophilic meningitis” from the International Journal of Therapy and Rehabilitation (March 2010),

Group Support: Triumphs, challenges, and life hacks—RLW survivors and their caregivers discuss living with the after effects of the disease.

Topics and plans for next meeting

Mahalo for attending

The Kea‘au Community Center is located at 16-186 Pili Mua St. in Kea‘au.