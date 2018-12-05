Mauna Lani Prepares for Relaunch; Names General Manager

Auberge Resorts Collection resorts and residences, reports that Sanjiv Hulugalle has been appointed General Manager and Vice President of Mauna Lani, the storied beachfront resort on the sun-drenched Kohala Coast of the Island of Hawai‘i.

In this role, Hulugalle will lead the next chapter in the great Mauna Lani Huaka‘i (journey), as the resort is completely re-envisioned over the next several months in preparation for its relaunch in November 2019. The transformed Mauna Lani will welcome guests with a dramatic redesign of its guest rooms and public areas, an extensive renovation and refurbishment of its gardens and grounds, and the addition of compelling new guest programs that celebrate the unique heritage, natural beauty and Lokahi (harmony) of the Big Island.

Hulugalle brings to his new position extensive multicultural leadership experience in both city hotel and resort management, having worked in Australia, Canada, the United States, the Indian Ocean, China, Hawai‘i and the Middle East. Most recently, he served as Regional Vice President and General Manager with the Jumeirah Group in Dubai and earlier as Executive Vice President Operations in Honolulu. Prior to that, he spent 14 years with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, a journey that saw him go from pool attendant at the Sydney property to opening General Manager of the Four Seasons O‘ahu at Ko Olina. He has a bachelor’s degree from the Australian College of Physical Education in Sydney.

“Sanjiv has a distinguished track record of successfully operating some of the finest properties in the world and a proven ability to drive service excellence,” said CEO of Auberge Resorts Collection Craig Reid. “Most importantly, he is known to be a passionate coach and a mentor. I am truly delighted to welcome Sanjiv to the Auberge family and welcome him back to Hawai‘i to lead the charge to make Mauna Lani the finest and best-loved resort in the Hawaiian Islands.”