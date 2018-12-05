HPD Searching for Man Considered Dangerous

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Douglas K. Louis, a 38-year-old male who frequents Pahala in the District of Kaʻū.

Louis is wanted for a Hawaiʻi Paroling Authority Warrant of Arrest. He is described as 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, and should be considered a danger if approached.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department would like to remind the public that anyone who knowingly assists a wanted fugitive could be prosecuted for Hindering Prosecution. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Edwin A. Buyten or Officer Stephen Kishimoto of the Special Enforcement Unit at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.