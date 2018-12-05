Big Island Police Scanner Log: Nov. 29 to Dec. 3

The following incidents reported to the Hawai‘i Police Department were compiled from a digital scanner between Thursday and Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, 2018:

Thursday, Nov. 29

A gunshot was reported off Kahakai Boulevard around 8:26 p.m.

At 1:15 a.m. HFD units responded to reports of a person stuck in an elevator at an apartment complex in Kona. No injuries reported, the person just needs assistance getting out of the stuck elevator.

Friday, Nov. 30

A person was reported to be burning leaves on the walkway fronting Huggo’s Restaurant in Kailua-Kona at 3:07 p.m.

A person has called in about a possible suicide attempt around 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1:

An officer is being flagged down by a female at Onekekaha Beach around 3:32 p.m.

A body was found hanging from a tree in Puna around 4:45 p.m.

An unauthorized beach fire has been reported at Pohoiki Beach.

HPD responded to a local business in Waikoloa Village to a report of a person harassing employees in the business. Also refusing to leave the business and reported to be laying on the ground of the business.

At 7:38 p.m., HPD and HFD responded to reports of a person hanging out of a vehicle outside of business. The person was believed to be intoxicated.

At 8:55 p.m., HPD and HFD units responded to reported assault/affray involving a bat in Waikoloa Village.

Sunday, Dec. 2:

A shoplifter was reported to be in custody at the Hilo Walmart at 11:08 a.m.

At midnight, HFD units responded to reports of two opihi pickers in distress/stranded along the shoreline in Waipunalei in Laupahoehoe.

HPD units responded to a park in South Kona for reports of a male party “self-gratifying” himself in the bathroom at 4:03 p.m..

At 6:20 p.m. HFD along with HPD and Coast Guard, responded to report of overdue paddle boarders. The missing paddle boarders are unskilled and novice to paddle boarding.

HFD units responded to a report of black smoke visible coming from an apartment unit in Waikoloa Village at 2:50 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3:

A vehicle was reported to be on fire in the KTA parking lot in Waimea around 2:12 p.m.

The downtown Hilo Starbucks is being evacuated due to smoke in the restaurant around 3:07 p.m.

At 3:03 p.m. HFD units responded to reports of smell and sight of smoke inside a local coffee shop in downtown Hilo. Patrons and Employees were evacuating the business.

At 3:19 p.m. HFD units responded to reports of a brush fire on Kawaihae Road in South Kohala near Kawaihae Harbor. It was determined later that a small brush area of 20×20 feet was burning.

At 7:44 p.m. HFD and HPD units responded to reports of a male party who tripped and fell over rocks on the beach in Kailua Village, but there are no rocks present on the beach. Possibly intoxicated.

Tuesday, Dec. 4:

Medics are responding to a female yelling for help in the bathrooms at Reeds Bay at 1:47 p.m.

At 12:58 p.m. HFD units responded to reports of 2 people stranded by rising tides on a rocky shoreline in Polulu Valley. Both parties were reported to be unfamiliar with the area and tides.

Wednesday, Dec. 5:

At 7:33 a.m. HPD and HFD units responded to reports of car vs. school bus accident at the intersection of East Kawailani Street and Highway 11 in Hilo. Injuries have been reported.

Rescuers are responding to the Kailua pier for an incoming boat with a passenger that is not feeling well at 2:05 p.m.

Medics are responding to a person who fainted at a business on Railroad Avenue at 3:04 p.m.

Police are responding to a patient at an elderly clinic that is reported to be taking off his clothes around 3:06 p.m.

At 3:14 p.m., Medics are responding to Prince Kūhiō Plaza for a 70-year-old male who accidentally fell and hit their head.

At 3:58 p.m. HFD units responded to reports of a compactor fire at the Hilo Transfer Station

Big Island Now Police Log Disclaimer: Big Island Now is not the originator responsible for this content. This weekly column is comprised of a sampling of information obtained from the HPD using a police scanner. This log is for informational purposes only and not an official report. The log does not infer that the events occurred as reported over the scanner or that a person or persons are officially involved, arrested, charged or guilty of a crime. A portion of this article was compiled from the Hawai‘i Island Radio Scanner Community.