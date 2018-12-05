Big Island Police Scanner Log: Nov. 29 to Dec. 3

Big Island Police Scanner Log: Nov. 29 to Dec. 3December 5, 2018, 7:39 PM HST (Updated December 5, 2018, 8:51 PM)
The following incidents reported to the Hawai‘i Police Department were compiled from a digital scanner between Thursday and Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, 2018:
Thursday, Nov. 29
- A gunshot was reported off Kahakai Boulevard around 8:26 p.m.
- At 1:15 a.m. HFD units responded to reports of a person stuck in an elevator at an apartment complex in Kona. No injuries reported, the person just needs assistance getting out of the stuck elevator.
Friday, Nov. 30
- A person was reported to be burning leaves on the walkway fronting Huggo’s Restaurant in Kailua-Kona at 3:07 p.m.
- A person has called in about a possible suicide attempt around 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1:
- An officer is being flagged down by a female at Onekekaha Beach around 3:32 p.m.
- A body was found hanging from a tree in Puna around 4:45 p.m.
- An unauthorized beach fire has been reported at Pohoiki Beach.
- HPD responded to a local business in Waikoloa Village to a report of a person harassing employees in the business. Also refusing to leave the business and reported to be laying on the ground of the business.
- At 7:38 p.m., HPD and HFD responded to reports of a person hanging out of a vehicle outside of business. The person was believed to be intoxicated.
- At 8:55 p.m., HPD and HFD units responded to reported assault/affray involving a bat in Waikoloa Village.
Sunday, Dec. 2:
- A shoplifter was reported to be in custody at the Hilo Walmart at 11:08 a.m.
- At midnight, HFD units responded to reports of two opihi pickers in distress/stranded along the shoreline in Waipunalei in Laupahoehoe.
- HPD units responded to a park in South Kona for reports of a male party “self-gratifying” himself in the bathroom at 4:03 p.m..
- At 6:20 p.m. HFD along with HPD and Coast Guard, responded to report of overdue paddle boarders. The missing paddle boarders are unskilled and novice to paddle boarding.
- HFD units responded to a report of black smoke visible coming from an apartment unit in Waikoloa Village at 2:50 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 3:
- A vehicle was reported to be on fire in the KTA parking lot in Waimea around 2:12 p.m.
- The downtown Hilo Starbucks is being evacuated due to smoke in the restaurant around 3:07 p.m.
- At 3:03 p.m. HFD units responded to reports of smell and sight of smoke inside a local coffee shop in downtown Hilo. Patrons and Employees were evacuating the business.
- At 3:19 p.m. HFD units responded to reports of a brush fire on Kawaihae Road in South Kohala near Kawaihae Harbor. It was determined later that a small brush area of 20×20 feet was burning.
- At 7:44 p.m. HFD and HPD units responded to reports of a male party who tripped and fell over rocks on the beach in Kailua Village, but there are no rocks present on the beach. Possibly intoxicated.
Tuesday, Dec. 4:
- Medics are responding to a female yelling for help in the bathrooms at Reeds Bay at 1:47 p.m.
- At 12:58 p.m. HFD units responded to reports of 2 people stranded by rising tides on a rocky shoreline in Polulu Valley. Both parties were reported to be unfamiliar with the area and tides.
Wednesday, Dec. 5:
- At 7:33 a.m. HPD and HFD units responded to reports of car vs. school bus accident at the intersection of East Kawailani Street and Highway 11 in Hilo. Injuries have been reported.
- Rescuers are responding to the Kailua pier for an incoming boat with a passenger that is not feeling well at 2:05 p.m.
- Medics are responding to a person who fainted at a business on Railroad Avenue at 3:04 p.m.
- Police are responding to a patient at an elderly clinic that is reported to be taking off his clothes around 3:06 p.m.
- At 3:14 p.m., Medics are responding to Prince Kūhiō Plaza for a 70-year-old male who accidentally fell and hit their head.
- At 3:58 p.m. HFD units responded to reports of a compactor fire at the Hilo Transfer Station
Big Island Now Police Log Disclaimer: Big Island Now is not the originator responsible for this content. This weekly column is comprised of a sampling of information obtained from the HPD using a police scanner. This log is for informational purposes only and not an official report. The log does not infer that the events occurred as reported over the scanner or that a person or persons are officially involved, arrested, charged or guilty of a crime. A portion of this article was compiled from the Hawai‘i Island Radio Scanner Community.