Aerial Line Inspections Scheduled

By Big Island Now
December 5, 2018, 6:00 PM HST (Updated December 5, 2018, 4:14 PM)
To improve system reliability, Hawai‘i Electric Light Company will be conducting its quarterly aerial inspections of major overhead transmission lines from Tuesday, Dec. 18, to Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.

The islandwide inspections are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, exact times and routes will depend on weather conditions. Inspections will be conducted in a Manuiwa Airways helicopter and require the aircraft to fly low and slow which may cause some noise disturbances.

Hawai‘i Electric Light apologizes for any disruption this may cause and sincerely thanks the community for their cooperation and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call (808) 969-6666.

