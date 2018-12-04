Paradise Helicopters Expands Service

Paradise Helicopters, the leading Hawai‘i-based helicopter tour company, is expanding service to Waimea-Kohala Airport on the Island of Hawai‘i with the launch of a new tour of the spectacular Kohala valleys and waterfalls.

Paradise will offer the half-hour doors-off tours (doors-on tours are also available) in the mid-

morning and mid-afternoon on Mondays and Thursdays.

“This new doors-off experience will put guests closer to the towering cliffs, waterfalls and

valleys along the Kohala Coast on the northernmost point of the Island of Hawai‘i—one of the most beautiful and secluded areas in the state,” said Calvin Dorn, CEO of Paradise Helicopters. “This is an unparalleled opportunity to learn about the geography, history and incomparable lush beauty of Kohala.”

The coastal cliffs and waterfalls reach 2,500 feet high, the result of a volcanic collapse and rainfall that has carved numerous deep valley ridges. Tours start at $324 per person. To book, visit online, or call

toll-free at (866) 876-7422. Early reservations are recommended.

About Paradise Helicopters

Founded in 1997, Paradise Helicopters is a leading provider of unique air tours and bespoke charters in Hawai‘i. The award-winning company is widely recognized for its industry-leading safety practices and exclusive tours. A wide selection of tours are offered from Kapolei West O’ahu and Turtle Bay Resort on O’ahu, through the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, and from Hilo, Kona and Waimea-Kohala Airports on the Island of Hawai‘i; custom charters are available statewide; and specialty flights on an authentic WWII aircraft are available through Pearl Harbor Warbirds on O’ahu. Visit paradisecopters.com or pearlharborwarbirds.com.