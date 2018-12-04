HVNP: December Flight Operations

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park reports the following upcoming flight plans for December:

Dec. 7, morning flight time to be determined, for invasive fountain grass surveys and control work from Kīlauea southwest boundary to Keauhou, below 2,500-ft. elevation.

Dec. 17, between 2 and 3 p.m., to shuttle crews from Keauhou Trail to ‘Āinahou for invasive guinea grass survey and control, below 2,600-ft. elevation.

In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources and to maintain backcountry facilities.