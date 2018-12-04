HPD Investigating $150,000 Farm Burglary

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is investigating a burglary which occurred sometime between Nov. 22 and 23, at Kona Queens Hawaiʻi Farm in lower Nāpoʻopoʻo, Captain Cook.

Unknown suspects forcibly entered a building and took, two white Dodge Ram 5500 flatbed trucks, four STIHL brand weed wackers, three STIHL brand chain saws, and 200 gallons of diesel fuel. The value of the items taken is estimated at $150,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Community Policing Sergeant Joseph Stender (808) 326-4646 ex 259.