HPD Arrests 7 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Nov. 26 through Dec. 2, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested seven motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 987 DUI arrests compared with 1,057 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.6%.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 4 South Hilo 1 249 Puna 1 205 Kaʻū 0 22 Kona 5 413 South Kohala 0 75 North Kohala 0 10 Island Total 7 987

There have been 1,058 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,255 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.7%.

To date, there were 26 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities, compared with 29 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 31 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 10.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 9.7% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.