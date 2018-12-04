December 04, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued December 04 at 3:30AM HST until December 06 at 12:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 66. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Occasional showers. High near 78. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds will prevail through the week, becoming breezy and gusty today and again by the weekend. Showers will be focused along windward slopes through much of the week under the trades. Moisture from a dissipating front will keep windward Big Island somewhat wet today. The trailing end of another weak front will bring an increase in rainfall as it moves down the island chain over the weekend.

