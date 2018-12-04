County of Hawai‘i Presents ‘Magic of the Season’December 4, 2018, 4:01 PM HST (Updated December 4, 2018, 4:01 PM)
The County of Hawai‘i invites Big Island residents to the 2018 “Magic of the Season” at the Hawai‘i County Building from Dec. 10 through 14, 2018, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The public is invited to check out trees that have been decorated by different county departments while listening to local entertainers during this annual holiday open house.
The schedule of entertainment:
- Monday, Dec. 10: Christy Lassiter & Friends; Randy Lorenzo & Friends; and Kolea
- Tuesday, Dec. 11: Loeka Longakit & Friends; Patio Productions; and Darlene Ahuna & Friends
- Wednesday, Dec. 12: Puna Men’s Choir; Hula Hālau O Kou Lima Nai ‘E; and Ol’ School
- Thursday, Dec. 13: Times Five; Kris Fuchigami; and Hawai‘i County Band
- Friday, Dec. 14: Hilo High Ambassadors with Wendall Ing; Lori Lei’s Hula Studio; and DD and the High Rollers.
The county will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Hawai‘i Island Food Basket.