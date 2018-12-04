Commission Seeks Suggestions for Land Preservation

Do you know of a special property in Hawai‘i County that should be permanently preserved? The County of Hawai‘i Public Access, Open Space and Natural Resources Preservation Commission (PONC) is seeking suggestions from the public regarding lands that should be preserved because of cultural or historic significance.

Properties might qualify for preservation because they offer opportunities for education, public access to beaches or mountains and outdoor recreation. Such nominations for preservation could be beaches, coastal areas, forests, places of natural beauty or involve the protection of natural resources lands and watersheds for general benefits to the public. Suggestion forms are due by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2019.

To obtain a form to suggest properties, go here, or mail your request for a form at County Property Management Division, 25 Aupuni St., Suite 1101, Hilo, Hawai‘i 96720.

Past open space purchases total 4,450.8655 acres. Properties acquired were: Waipi‘o Lookout in Hāmākua; Kahua Olohu in Nā‘ālehu; Kahuku Coastal and Kāwā oceanfront parcels in Ka‘ū; Hale O Kaili, Hāwī Banyan Trees, Kaiholena, Pa‘o‘o properties in North Kohala; Kīpapa Park, ‘O‘oma, White Sands Mauka, in North Kona; Pohoiki Bay in Puna.

The PONC funds are derived from 2% of Hawai‘i County’s annual real property tax revenues.

The Commission meets every other month at the Hilo County Building or the West Hawai’i Civic Center, and public testimony is welcome. For information on the property selection process, go online.

For further information, contact Maxine Cutler, Property Management Division, at (808) 961-8069.