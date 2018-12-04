13th Legislature Leadership & Committee Assignments Set

Hawai‘i State House of Representatives Speaker Scott K. Saiki announced the leadership and the committee assignments for the Thirtieth Legislature (2019-20).

“Our members are looking forward to the upcoming session and are focused on tackling some of the biggest challenges facing our state,” said Speaker Saiki. “We have worked hard to establish a leadership team and standing committee assignments that will help facilitate the legislative process and take full advantage of the wealth of knowledge and expertise that each member of the House offers.”

Several changes have been made to House committees as follows:

Education and Higher Education have been consolidated into one committee (Lower & HigherEducation)

Ocean, Marine Resources, & Hawaiian Affairs has been consolidated into Water & Land (Water, Land, & Hawaiian Affairs)

Veterans, Military, & International Affairs, & Culture and the Arts has been folded into two separate committees (Public Safety, Veterans, & Military Affairs and Tourism & International Affairs)

Health & Human Services has been split into separate committees, with Human Services also incorporating homelessness issues (Human Services & Homelessness)

LEADERSHIP AND COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS

SPEAKER Scott K. Saiki

VICE SPEAKER Mark M. Nakashima

MAJORITY LEADER Della Au Belatti

ADVERTISEMENT

MAJORITY FLOOR LEADER Dee Morikawa

ASSISTANT MAJORITY LEADER Tom Brower

MAJORITY WHIPS

Henry J.C. Aquino

Aaron Ling Johanson

Bertrand Kobayashi

Chris Lee

Nicole E. Lowen

Nadine K. Nakamura

Takashi Ohno

Joy A. San Buenaventura

Justin H. Woodson

MINORITY LEADER Gene Ward

MINORITY FLOOR LEADER Lauren Matsumoto

ASSISTANT MINORITY LEADER Bob McDermott

ASSISTANT MINORITY FLOOR LEADER Cynthia Thielen

MINORITY WHIP Val Okimoto

FINANCE (FIN)

Sylvia Luke, Chair

Ty J.K. Cullen, Vice Chair

Stacelynn K.M. Eli

Cedric Asuega Gates

Troy N. Hashimoto

Daniel Holt

Lisa Kitagawa

Bertrand Kobayashi

Scot Z. Matayoshi

Nadine K. Nakamura

Scott Y. Nishimoto

Chris Todd

Tina Wildberger

Kyle T. Yamashita

Bob McDermott

JUDICIARY (JUD)

Chris Lee, Chair

Joy A. San Buenaventura, Vice Chair

Tom Brower

Richard P. Creagan

Nicole E. Lowen

Angus L.K. McKelvey

Dee Morikawa

Calvin K.Y. Say

Gregg Takayama

Ryan I. Yamane

Cynthia Thielen

CONSUMER PROTECTION & COMMERCE (CPC)

Roy M. Takumi, Chair

Linda Ichiyama, Vice Chair

Henry J.C. Aquino

Della Au Belatti

Rida Cabanilla Arakawa

Romy M. Cachola

Sharon E. Har

Sam Satoru Kong

John M. Mizuno

Richard H.K. Onishi

Lauren Matsumoto

LOWER & HIGHER EDUCATION (LHE)

Justin H. Woodson, Chair

Mark J. Hashem, Vice Chair (Lower Education)

Amy A. Perruso, Vice Chair (Higher Education)

Lynn DeCoite

Aaron Ling Johanson

Dale T. Kobayashi

Takashi Ohno

Sean Quinlan

David A. Tarnas

James Kunane Tokioka

Val Okimoto

LEGISLATIVE MANAGEMENT (LMG)

Ty J.K. Cullen, Chair

Mark M. Nakashima, Vice Chair

Della Au Belatti

Dee Morikawa

Gene Ward

ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION (EEP)

Nicole E. Lowen, Chair

Tina Wildberger, Vice Chair

Sharon E. Har

David A. Tarnas

Chris Todd

Ryan I. Yamane

Cynthia Thielen

WATER, LAND & HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS (WLH)

Ryan I. Yamane, Chair

Chris Todd, Vice Chair

Sharon E. Har

Nicole E. Lowen

David A. Tarnas

Tina Wildberger

Cynthia Thielen

TOURISM & INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS (TIA)

Richard H.K. Onishi, Chair

Daniel Holt, Vice Chair

Rida Cabanilla Arakawa

Romy M. Cachola

Richard P. Creagan

Lynn DeCoite

Amy A. Perruso

Val Okimoto

AGRICULTURE (AGR)

Richard P. Creagan, Chair

Lynn DeCoite, Vice Chair

Rida Cabanilla Arakawa

Romy M. Cachola

Daniel Holt

Richard H.K. Onishi

Amy A. Perruso

Val Okimoto

HOUSING (HSG)

Tom Brower, Chair

Scot Z. Matayoshi, Vice Chair

Henry J.C. Aquino

Ty J.K. Cullen

Mark J. Hashem

Troy N. Hashimoto

Justin H. Woodson

Bob McDermott

TRANSPORTATION (TRN)

Henry J.C. Aquino, Chair

Troy N. Hashimoto, Vice Chair

Tom Brower

Ty J.K. Cullen

Mark J. Hashem

Scot Z. Matayoshi

Justin H. Woodson

Bob McDermott

PUBLIC SAFETY, VETERANS, & MILITARY AFFAIRS (PVM)

Gregg Takayama, Chair

Cedric Asuega Gates, Vice Chair

Dale T. Kobayashi

Sam Satoru Kong

Scott Y. Nishimoto

Takashi Ohno

Bob McDermott

INTRASTATE COMMERCE (IAC)

Takashi Ohno, Chair

Dale T. Kobayashi, Vice Chair

Cedric Asuega Gates

Sam Satoru Kong

Scott Y. Nishimoto

Gregg Takayama

Bob McDermott

HEALTH (HLT)

John M. Mizuno, Chair

Bertrand Kobayashi, Vice Chair

Della Au Belatti

Nadine K. Nakamura

Joy A. San Buenaventura

Calvin K.Y. Say

James Kunane Tokioka

Gene Ward

HUMAN SERVICES & HOMELESSNESS (HSH)

Joy A. San Buenaventura, Chair

Nadine K. Nakamura, Vice Chair

Della Au Belatti

Bertrand Kobayashi

John M. Mizuno

Calvin K. Y. Say

James Kunane Tokioka

Gene Ward

LABOR & PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT (LAB)

Aaron Ling Johanson, Chair

Stacelynn K.M. Eli, Vice Chair

Linda Ichiyama

Lisa Kitagawa

Angus L.K. McKelvey

Sean Quinlan

Kyle T. Yamashita

Lauren Matsumoto

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & BUSINESS (EDB)