13th Legislature Leadership & Committee Assignments Set

13th Legislature Leadership & Committee Assignments SetDecember 4, 2018, 10:36 AM HST (Updated December 4, 2018, 10:36 AM)
Hawai‘i State House of Representatives Speaker Scott K. Saiki announced the leadership and the committee assignments for the Thirtieth Legislature (2019-20).
“Our members are looking forward to the upcoming session and are focused on tackling some of the biggest challenges facing our state,” said Speaker Saiki. “We have worked hard to establish a leadership team and standing committee assignments that will help facilitate the legislative process and take full advantage of the wealth of knowledge and expertise that each member of the House offers.”
Several changes have been made to House committees as follows:
- Education and Higher Education have been consolidated into one committee (Lower & HigherEducation)
- Ocean, Marine Resources, & Hawaiian Affairs has been consolidated into Water & Land (Water, Land, & Hawaiian Affairs)
- Veterans, Military, & International Affairs, & Culture and the Arts has been folded into two separate committees (Public Safety, Veterans, & Military Affairs and Tourism & International Affairs)
- Health & Human Services has been split into separate committees, with Human Services also incorporating homelessness issues (Human Services & Homelessness)
LEADERSHIP AND COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS
SPEAKER Scott K. Saiki
VICE SPEAKER Mark M. Nakashima
MAJORITY LEADER Della Au Belatti
MAJORITY FLOOR LEADER Dee Morikawa
ASSISTANT MAJORITY LEADER Tom Brower
MAJORITY WHIPS
- Henry J.C. Aquino
- Aaron Ling Johanson
- Bertrand Kobayashi
- Chris Lee
- Nicole E. Lowen
- Nadine K. Nakamura
- Takashi Ohno
- Joy A. San Buenaventura
- Justin H. Woodson
MINORITY LEADER Gene Ward
MINORITY FLOOR LEADER Lauren Matsumoto
ASSISTANT MINORITY LEADER Bob McDermott
ASSISTANT MINORITY FLOOR LEADER Cynthia Thielen
MINORITY WHIP Val Okimoto
FINANCE (FIN)
- Sylvia Luke, Chair
- Ty J.K. Cullen, Vice Chair
- Stacelynn K.M. Eli
- Cedric Asuega Gates
- Troy N. Hashimoto
- Daniel Holt
- Lisa Kitagawa
- Bertrand Kobayashi
- Scot Z. Matayoshi
- Nadine K. Nakamura
- Scott Y. Nishimoto
- Chris Todd
- Tina Wildberger
- Kyle T. Yamashita
- Bob McDermott
JUDICIARY (JUD)
- Chris Lee, Chair
- Joy A. San Buenaventura, Vice Chair
- Tom Brower
- Richard P. Creagan
- Nicole E. Lowen
- Angus L.K. McKelvey
- Dee Morikawa
- Calvin K.Y. Say
- Gregg Takayama
- Ryan I. Yamane
- Cynthia Thielen
CONSUMER PROTECTION & COMMERCE (CPC)
- Roy M. Takumi, Chair
- Linda Ichiyama, Vice Chair
- Henry J.C. Aquino
- Della Au Belatti
- Rida Cabanilla Arakawa
- Romy M. Cachola
- Sharon E. Har
- Sam Satoru Kong
- John M. Mizuno
- Richard H.K. Onishi
- Lauren Matsumoto
LOWER & HIGHER EDUCATION (LHE)
- Justin H. Woodson, Chair
- Mark J. Hashem, Vice Chair (Lower Education)
- Amy A. Perruso, Vice Chair (Higher Education)
- Lynn DeCoite
- Aaron Ling Johanson
- Dale T. Kobayashi
- Takashi Ohno
- Sean Quinlan
- David A. Tarnas
- James Kunane Tokioka
- Val Okimoto
LEGISLATIVE MANAGEMENT (LMG)
- Ty J.K. Cullen, Chair
- Mark M. Nakashima, Vice Chair
- Della Au Belatti
- Dee Morikawa
- Gene Ward
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION (EEP)
- Nicole E. Lowen, Chair
- Tina Wildberger, Vice Chair
- Sharon E. Har
- David A. Tarnas
- Chris Todd
- Ryan I. Yamane
- Cynthia Thielen
WATER, LAND & HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS (WLH)
- Ryan I. Yamane, Chair
- Chris Todd, Vice Chair
- Sharon E. Har
- Nicole E. Lowen
- David A. Tarnas
- Tina Wildberger
- Cynthia Thielen
TOURISM & INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS (TIA)
- Richard H.K. Onishi, Chair
- Daniel Holt, Vice Chair
- Rida Cabanilla Arakawa
- Romy M. Cachola
- Richard P. Creagan
- Lynn DeCoite
- Amy A. Perruso
- Val Okimoto
AGRICULTURE (AGR)
- Richard P. Creagan, Chair
- Lynn DeCoite, Vice Chair
- Rida Cabanilla Arakawa
- Romy M. Cachola
- Daniel Holt
- Richard H.K. Onishi
- Amy A. Perruso
- Val Okimoto
HOUSING (HSG)
- Tom Brower, Chair
- Scot Z. Matayoshi, Vice Chair
- Henry J.C. Aquino
- Ty J.K. Cullen
- Mark J. Hashem
- Troy N. Hashimoto
- Justin H. Woodson
- Bob McDermott
TRANSPORTATION (TRN)
- Henry J.C. Aquino, Chair
- Troy N. Hashimoto, Vice Chair
- Tom Brower
- Ty J.K. Cullen
- Mark J. Hashem
- Scot Z. Matayoshi
- Justin H. Woodson
- Bob McDermott
PUBLIC SAFETY, VETERANS, & MILITARY AFFAIRS (PVM)
- Gregg Takayama, Chair
- Cedric Asuega Gates, Vice Chair
- Dale T. Kobayashi
- Sam Satoru Kong
- Scott Y. Nishimoto
- Takashi Ohno
- Bob McDermott
INTRASTATE COMMERCE (IAC)
- Takashi Ohno, Chair
- Dale T. Kobayashi, Vice Chair
- Cedric Asuega Gates
- Sam Satoru Kong
- Scott Y. Nishimoto
- Gregg Takayama
- Bob McDermott
HEALTH (HLT)
- John M. Mizuno, Chair
- Bertrand Kobayashi, Vice Chair
- Della Au Belatti
- Nadine K. Nakamura
- Joy A. San Buenaventura
- Calvin K.Y. Say
- James Kunane Tokioka
- Gene Ward
HUMAN SERVICES & HOMELESSNESS (HSH)
- Joy A. San Buenaventura, Chair
- Nadine K. Nakamura, Vice Chair
- Della Au Belatti
- Bertrand Kobayashi
- John M. Mizuno
- Calvin K. Y. Say
- James Kunane Tokioka
- Gene Ward
LABOR & PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT (LAB)
- Aaron Ling Johanson, Chair
- Stacelynn K.M. Eli, Vice Chair
- Linda Ichiyama
- Lisa Kitagawa
- Angus L.K. McKelvey
- Sean Quinlan
- Kyle T. Yamashita
- Lauren Matsumoto
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & BUSINESS (EDB)
- Angus L.K. McKelvey, Chair
- Lisa Kitagawa, Vice Chair
- Stacelynn K.M. Eli
- Linda Ichiyama
- Aaron Ling Johanson
- Sean Quinlan
- Kyle T. Yamashita
- Lauren Matsumoto