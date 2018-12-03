Sen. Kahele Elected Class President of 2018 Western Legislative Academy

During the 19th annual Western Legislative Academy (WLA), class members elected Hawai‘i Sen. Kaiali‘i Kahele as their Class President.

In this capacity, Sen. Kahele will represent both the 2018 WLA Class and all alumni as an executive committee member of CSG West. Sen. Kahele will also host the WLA Alumni reception and Annual Legislative Training Assembly (ALTA) session during the 2019 CSG West Annual Meeting in Big Sky, Montana.

As a member of the Executive Committee, which serves as the organization’s governing board, Sen. Kahele will participate in reviewing the work of the CSG West policy committees, consider policy positions and the selection of the next WLA class participants.

About the Western Legislative Academy

The WLA is an annual training program offered to western state legislators in their first four years of cumulative service. The program convenes in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Participants are selected on the basis of their dedication to public service, desire to improve personal legislative effectiveness, and commitment to the legislative institutions they serve. Training sessions focus on skills needed for effective lawmaking and allow for learning from topic experts, as well as fellow class members. The WLA experience is designed to reinforce CSG West’s purpose to facilitate regional cooperation and strengthen western state legislatures.

About The Council of State Governments West

CSG West is a non-partisan, non-profit organization serving the western region of the United States. CSG West is one of four regions of The Council of State Governments forming a national community of states. Through its structure, CSG provides a forum for member participation focused on regional topics, as well as a national platform for the exchange of ideas and information. For more information about CSG West, visit online.