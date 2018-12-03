McDonough Announces as New Manager of Kamuela Provision Company

Hilton Waikoloa Village has appointed Joslynne McDonough as manager of Kamuela Provision Company, one of the resort’s restaurants known for its locally-sourced harvest and romantic sunset views.

She joins Hilton Waikoloa Village with 14 years of food and beverage experience. Most recently, McDonough served as sommelier and outlet manager at Ace Hotel Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There, she curated an all-inclusive wine list representing female vintners, smaller wineries, sustainable producers and less-represented regions.

Throughout her 14-year career, McDonough has held positions in both front and back-of-house in a wide range of restaurant contexts, giving her keen insight into how each role within a restaurant contributes to a successful food and beverage operation. McDonough has proved successful in corporate and hotel restaurants, as well as private, standalone restaurants, and has learned the vast ways of managing food and beverage operations.

McDonough has worked with teams who have earned James Beard nominations and other industry accolades. She has also educated staff on service etiquette and wine in a classroom setting. Most recently she taught a “wine college” course designed to teach service members about wine production, vineyard practice, tasting and service. McDonough holds several food and alcohol safety certifications, as well as a level one certification by the Court of Master Sommeliers.

“Joslynne has worked from the ground up in the food and beverage industry,” said David Givens, general manager of Hilton Waikoloa Village. “Because of this she brings practical know-how, as well as a focus on servicing our guests. We take pride in the exceptional service and delicious food that Kamuela Provision Company has become known for, and we are very confident that under Joslynne’s leadership the dining experience will continue to excel.”