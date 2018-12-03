Hawai‘i Island Scheduled Lane Closures Through Dec. 7

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and Hawai‘i County have scheduled the following lane closures through Dec. 7, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 45 and 47 in Ka‘ū, on Monday, Dec. 3, through Friday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

VOLCANO Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park on Monday, Dec. 3, through Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

VOLCANO Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 28 near Volcano National Park on Monday, Dec. 3, through Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

ADVERTISEMENT

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 117 and 118 in the vicinity of Keahou on Monday, Dec. 3, through Friday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 28.6 near Ka‘awali‘i Gulch on Tuesday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 14 and 15 in the vicinity of Hakalau on Monday, Dec. 3, through Friday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 8 in the vicinity of Papaikou on Monday, Dec. 3, through Friday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

VOLCANO ROAD/KANOELEHUA AVENUE (ROUTE 11)

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road/Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 3 and 5 in Hilo on Monday, Dec. 3, through Friday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Marker 7 and 8 in the vicinity of Kapaau on Monday, Dec. 3, through Friday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.