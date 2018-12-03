December 03, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 49. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 64. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

A high pressure system north of the state will bring moderate to breezy trade winds through Wednesday as it slowly drifts eastward. A weak cold front will move into the region on Thursday with clouds and showers drifting in from the northwest over the islands on Friday and Saturday. Showers will linger over the Big Island as another high pressure system north of the state brings strong trade winds to the islands lasting through the upcoming weekend.

