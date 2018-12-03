December 03, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday December 10: The current small northwest swell will slowly fade through Tuesday. Surf associated with this swell will remain well below the advisory level. A new large northwest swell associated with an intense low over the northwest Pacific, will build through the day on Tuesday, peak Tuesday night and Wednesday, then slowly lower through the remainder of the week. Warning level surf is expected along exposed north and west facing shores during the peak of the event, with advisory level surf possibly continuing through Friday.

Short period choppy surf will gradually increase along east facing shores during the first half of the week as trade winds increase to moderate and locally breezy levels. East shore surf will then decrease a bit Wednesday night through Friday due to a slight decrease in the trade winds upstream of the state. Friday night and over the weekend the trades will strengthen once again upstream of the islands, increasing east shore surf, possibly to advisory levels. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the forecast period.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW medium period swell for the morning drops a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to stomach high E wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

