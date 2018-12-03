Committee Names Pāhoa Holiday Parade Winners

Committee Names Pāhoa Holiday Parade WinnersDecember 3, 2018, 6:31 PM HST (Updated December 3, 2018, 7:12 PM)
The Pāhoa Holiday Parade was held on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
The Parade Committee has released the names of the 2018 parade entry winners:
Best Keiki Age Group Pre-School to 6th Grade
- 1st Place: Malama Waldorf
- 2nd Place: Kua O Ka La New Century PCS
Best Student Age Group 7th to 12th Grade
- 1st Place: Youth Challenge
- 2nd Place: Big Island Babes Junior Roller Derby
Best Performing Arts Group
- 1st Place: Hiccup Circus
- 2nd Place: Bobby Reno Band
Best Kūpuna Group
- 1st Place: PUKA Ukulele Band
- 2nd Place: Pāhoa Ho’olaulea
Best True to Theme “Celebrating Pahoa”
- 1st Place: Pu‘uhonua O Puna
- 2nd Place: County Council District 4 Representative Ashley Kierkiewicz
Best Overall
- Hiccup Circus
The parade committee says congratulations to all of the winners and a big mahalo to all of the participants who helped make the 25th annual Holiday Parade one to remember.