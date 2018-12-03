AD
Committee Names Pāhoa Holiday Parade Winners

By Big Island Now
December 3, 2018, 6:31 PM HST (Updated December 3, 2018, 7:12 PM)
The Pāhoa Holiday Parade was held on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

The Parade Committee has released the names of the 2018 parade entry winners:

Best Keiki Age Group Pre-School to 6th Grade

  • 1st Place: Malama Waldorf
  • 2nd Place: Kua O Ka La New Century PCS

Best Student Age Group 7th to 12th Grade

  • 1st Place: Youth Challenge
  • 2nd Place: Big Island Babes Junior Roller Derby

Best Performing Arts Group

  • 1st Place: Hiccup Circus
  • 2nd Place: Bobby Reno Band

Best Kūpuna Group

  • 1st Place: PUKA Ukulele Band
  • 2nd Place: Pāhoa Ho’olaulea
Best True to Theme “Celebrating Pahoa”

  • 1st Place: Pu‘uhonua O Puna
  • 2nd Place: County Council District 4 Representative Ashley Kierkiewicz

Best Overall

  • Hiccup Circus

The parade committee says congratulations to all of the winners and a big mahalo to all of the participants who helped make the 25th annual Holiday Parade one to remember.

