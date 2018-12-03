Committee Names Pāhoa Holiday Parade Winners

The Pāhoa Holiday Parade was held on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

The Parade Committee has released the names of the 2018 parade entry winners:

Best Keiki Age Group Pre-School to 6th Grade

1st Place: Malama Waldorf

2nd Place: Kua O Ka La New Century PCS

Best Student Age Group 7th to 12th Grade

1st Place: Youth Challenge

2nd Place: Big Island Babes Junior Roller Derby

Best Performing Arts Group

1st Place: Hiccup Circus

2nd Place: Bobby Reno Band

Best Kūpuna Group

1st Place: PUKA Ukulele Band

2nd Place: Pāhoa Ho’olaulea

ADVERTISEMENT

Best True to Theme “Celebrating Pahoa”

1st Place: Pu‘uhonua O Puna

2nd Place: County Council District 4 Representative Ashley Kierkiewicz

Best Overall

Hiccup Circus

The parade committee says congratulations to all of the winners and a big mahalo to all of the participants who helped make the 25th annual Holiday Parade one to remember.