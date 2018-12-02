December 02, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light northwest wind becoming north northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Looking Ahead

High pressure will build to the north of the islands today and tonight, then become nearly stationary to our north-northeast Monday through Tuesday night. In response, moderate to locally breezy trade winds will return, with strong trades then expected late Thursday into the upcoming weekend as a new stronger high builds to the northwest of the island chain. The trades will bring passing clouds and showers mainly to windward and mauka areas, with shower coverage expected to be the greatest Monday night through early Wednesday. A dissipating front may increase trade showers once again as it passes southward through the islands late in the week and next weekend.

