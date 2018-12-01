Hū Honua Bioenergy Releases Statement on Wastewater Discharge

Hū Honua President Warren Lee issued the following statement regarding an unauthorized, inadvertent wastewater discharge that occurred on Nov. 9, 2018.

“On Nov. 9, 2018, wastewater used to flush a boiler was inadvertently released without authorization from a settling tank where it was still in the process of being treated. As soon as management was alerted to the incident, immediate actions were taken to stop the discharge, a preliminary assessment was made, and Hū Honua immediately reported the incident to the Department of Health.

“We have yet to see the report of the department’s subsequent investigation, but based on statements made in a department news release by Dr. Bruce Anderson, the director of health, we believe he has been misinformed about the facts of the matter. We attempted to contact Dr. Anderson and left him a message. We look forward to meeting with him and setting the record straight.

“It is important to note the department correctly stated that there was no threat to public

health as a result of the discharge.”