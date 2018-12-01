December 01, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A weakening cold front over Maui this morning will continue to weaken as it moves to the Big Island today. Some clouds and showers are associated with the front. Northerly winds filtering in behind the front are bringing cooler and drier air over Kauai which will spread to Oahu and portions of Maui County later today. Showers are expected to linger over the Big Island into the start of the new week as trades build in as a new high pressure system sets up north of the islands.

