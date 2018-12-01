December 01, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday December 08: The current northwest swell is expected to peak this morning, then slowly ease this afternoon through early next week. A new larger and longer period northwest swell is expected to arrive on Tuesday, peak on Wednesday, then slowly decline through the end of the work week. Surf will likely reach warning levels for north and west facing shores during this event. Breezy trades returning during the first half of next week will result in increasing surf along the east facing shores, but below high surf advisory level. Still, waters will be rough and choppy due to the large northwest swell and locally generated trade wind swell. Surf is expected to remain minimal along south facing shores through the period.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. This rotates more NW and builds in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT