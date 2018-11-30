November 30, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday December 07: A new northwest swell is expected to arrive this afternoon and tonight, with surf just under the high surf advisory criteria of 10 and 12 feet for the north and west facing shores, respectively on Saturday. Two or three more small to moderate northwest swells are expected through Monday night before a large northwest swell arrives on Tuesday, and peak on Wednesday of next week. A High Surf Warning is likely for the north and west facing shores. Minimal surf is expected along south facing shores. Breezy trades returning during the first half of next week will result in increasing surf along the east facing shores, but below high surf advisory level. Still, waters will be rough and choppy due to the large northwest swell and locally generated trade wind swell.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

