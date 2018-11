UPDATE: No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.7-M Alaska Quake

UPDATE: 11.30.18, 8:22 AM

The USGS has adjusted the preliminary magnitude to 6.7 from 7.0.

Date-Time

30 Nov 2018 17:29:29 UTC

30 Nov 2018 08:29:29 near epicenter

30 Nov 2018 06:29:29 standard time in your timezone

Location 61.318N 149.944W

Depth 43 km

Distances

5.0 km (3.1 mi) SSE of Point MacKenzie, Alaska

11.4 km (7.0 mi) NNW of Anchorage, Alaska

20.2 km (12.5 mi) W of Eagle River, Alaska

28.4 km (17.6 mi) SW of Knik-Fairview, Alaska

806.3 km (499.9 mi) W of Whitehorse, Canada

This is a Hawai‘i County Civil Defense message for Friday, Nov. 30 at 7:50 a.m.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake has occurred on the Kenai Penisula in Alaska at 7:39 am. The earthquake had a reported magnitude of 7.0.

There is no tsunami threat to the state and island of Hawai‘i.

You will be informed as conditions change.

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0729 AM HST 30 NOV 2018

COORDINATES – 61.3 NORTH 149.9 WEST

LOCATION – SOUTHERN ALASKA

MAGNITUDE – 7.0 MOMENT

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.

