Hilo Lagoon Centre to Host ‘Pau Hana in the Penthouse’

Three nonprofits and two businesses will host PAU HANA IN THE PENTHOUSE from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Hilo Lagoon Centre on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.

The penthouse open house will feature “pūpu, beverages, fashion and fun.”

Participating office guests will be entered for a chance to win door prizes.

Celebrate the season of giving by supporting Children’s Law Project of Hawai’i, Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center and Legal Aid Society of Hawai’i—all nonprofits—and by visiting the business offices of Inoue-Hawaii Realty LLC and Ted H.S. Hong, Attorney at Law LLLC.

A special benefit sale of Elizabeth Kent’s vintage kimono fabric jackets, scarves, shawls, furoshiki, table runners, gift bags and more will also be featured at the open house.

The Hilo Lagoon Centre is located at 101 Aupuni St. Push “PH” in elevator to reach the penthouse.