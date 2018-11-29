Parish & DeLima to Perform at Waikoloa Marriott’s First Friday

Hawaiian musicians Kala’e Parish and Kalena Ku DeLima will be the featured artists at December’s First Friday at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott’s Aka ‘Ula Lanai.

Every first Friday of the month, the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa features live performances by different Hawaiian artists at Aka ‘Ula Lanai. These shows are free for guests and the public.

Food and drink specials are available and seating is on a first come first served basis.

Self-parking is free and valet is $10.

VIDEO: KAPA Program Director and Morning Show Co-Host Jaz Yglesias, dancing to E Nana, performed by Nathan Aweau at October’s First Friday event at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott’s Aka ‘Ula Lanai.

The new Aka‘ula Lanai offers small plates, or grab-and-go bites for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Take your order to go, or relax at Aka‘ula Lanai’s seating areas—which include a cozy indoor space, as well as a terrace overlooking the pool and ocean.

For those who want to connect, both areas offer complimentary Wi-Fi.

Enjoy breathtaking sunsets, when Aka‘ula Lanai transforms into a casual retreat for cocktails, small bites and decadent deserts.

Go online for more information.