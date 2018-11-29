November 29, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Winds will shift out of the south and southwest today through Friday as a cold front approaches and moves into the area from the northwest. Increasing moisture combined with a sufficient amount of instability will translate to warm and muggy conditions with increasing rain chances later today through Saturday. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out along and ahead of the front, especially over the northwest islands tonight into Friday. A gradual drying trend from west to east with a return of moderate to breezy trades are expected by the end of the weekend and early next week as high pressure builds north of state.

