November 29, 2018 Weather Forecast

November 29, 2018 Weather ForecastNovember 29, 2018, 5:00 AM HST (Updated November 29, 2018, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Winds will shift out of the south and southwest today through Friday as a cold front approaches and moves into the area from the northwest. Increasing moisture combined with a sufficient amount of instability will translate to warm and muggy conditions with increasing rain chances later today through Saturday. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out along and ahead of the front, especially over the northwest islands tonight into Friday. A gradual drying trend from west to east with a return of moderate to breezy trades are expected by the end of the weekend and early next week as high pressure builds north of state.
