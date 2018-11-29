November 29, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday December 06: The current northwest swell will continue to drop over the next couple of days. A new northwest swell expected to arrive Friday evening will produce surf near the advisory level along north and west facing shores as it builds through Saturday. Two or three more moderate northwest swells are expected through Monday night.

A very large northwest swell arriving Tuesday is expected to produce large enough surf along north and west facing shores to require a High Surf Warning.

Choppy surf along east facing shores will continue to subside as the trades weaken. Minimal surf is expected along south facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell in the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops into the knee to thigh range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

