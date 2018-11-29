Hawaiian Airlines to Open IT Center in Arizona

Hawaiian Airlines Inc. reports that it will open a technology center in the Phoenix area of Arizona in the first quarter of 2019.

When fully operational, the center will allow the airline to act nimbly in the rapidly changing Information Technology (IT) space and provide Hawaiian Airlines with additional layers of security and redundancy for its information systems and personnel.

Hawaiian’s primary IT functions and decision-making will continue to take place in Honolulu and the airline will continue to collaborate with local educational institutions for IT internships and recruitment.

“This facility will provide us with important advantages as the airline continues to grow,’’ said John Jacobi, senior vice president of IT at Hawaiian Airlines. “As Hawaiian Airlines grows, so too, will our IT functions here in Hawai‘i.’’

Hawaiian Airlines expects to have a temporary Phoenix office operating in the first quarter of 2019 before moving into a permanent space. When it is fully staffed, it will have more than 100 employees.